Veteran teacher had sex with student for over a year

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A high school teacher in Mississippi who authorities say had a sexual relationship with a student for over a year has been arrested.

The Oxford Eagle reports James Reidy and his attorney, Tony Farese, waived Reidy’s right to a probable cause hearing Monday, and Reidy was charged with sexual battery by a person having authority over the victim.

Reidy was an Advanced Placement chemistry and physics teacher who had taught at Oxford High School for 24 years. District Superintendent Brian Harvey says Reidy was fired Sunday.

Chief Investigator Alan Wilburn with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says Oxford police received a tip Sept. 11. Wilburn says the female student was 16 when the relationship started and is cooperating with investigators.

The case will go before a grand jury in February.