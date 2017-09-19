UPDATE: Two Hospitalized Following Monday’s Drive by Shooting

UPDATE September 19th 10:47 a.m.

Spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department, Donald Wallace, provided new details on the shooting that happened Monday night around 8:45 p.m.

Wallace says, “officers responded to the 400 block of South Jefferson Street in reference to one shot. Officers arrived and observed two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were standing in front of the location and an unknown suspect began shooting from a white vehicle striking the victims. Both victims were taken to the hospital.”

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on South Jefferson Street tonight. The shooting happened around 8:30pm.

Two people were shot. Police say their injuries do not appear to be serious.