Traditional Retailers, Including Kohl’s, Move to Work Closely with Amazon

WKRG Staff Published:

(CNN) — Kohl’s announced Tuesday that some of its stores will begin accepting return items from Amazon.

The department store chain says 82 stores in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas will pack and ship the items back to Amazon for free.

This follows Kohl’s announcement earlier this month that it plans to sell Amazon-branded devices in 10 of its stores.

The partnership is the latest in a series of moves by traditional retailers to offset the loss of market share to Amazon.

Among those retailers are Walmart, Target, and Toys ‘R’ Us, which filed for bankruptcy protection Monday.

Some retailers though are following the lead of Kohl’s to work more closely with Amazon.

Sear, for example, announced in July that it would sell Kenmore appliances, including some that are compatible with Alexa, on Amazon.

 

 

 

