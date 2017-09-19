Texas Woman Asking Hobby Lobby to Remove Cotton Decor

KILLEEN, Texas (WKRG) – A Texas woman is asking arts and crafts store, Hobby Lobby, to be “a little sensitive” when selecting their decor.

Daniell Rider posted a photo of cotton decor on her Facebook page saying it is “WRONG on SO many levels.”

Rider says, “there is nothing decorative about raw cotton…A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way.” She continues to request that Hobby Lobby “PLEASE REMOVE THIS ‘decor'”.

The post has been shared over 20,000 times and has received over 200,000 comments. Some of the comments show support for Rider, others find the complaint “ridiculous”.

“Very well said!Amen” said Carla Gentry in response to Riders post.

Other comments are telling Rider to ‘burn her clothes’ or stop buying certain products because they made with cotton. Silvia Brown commented, “Really is this person serious? I think she should donate all her clothes that have cotton in them, bath towels, any furniture with cloth coverings. Is she going to raise her fist at God for creating cotton.”

Todd Palmer wants people to stop blaming today’s problems on the past saying, “And is now ‘picked’ by machines!!! Leave the past in the past and quit blaming todays problems on something that was so wrong but happened years ago.”

Currently, there are no reports of a comment from Hobby Lobby.