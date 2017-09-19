Take 5: Smoked Sausage & Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Smoked Sausage & Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

1 cup chopped smoked sausage

1 cup shredded cheddar/Monterey cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan

½ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 slices white bread

1 tbsp. crushed red pepper

1 serrano pepper chopped

1 cup white wine

½ pound butter

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

*Combine the first 8 ingredients in a food processor blend until combined. Stuff mushrooms with sausage & cheese mixture. Melt butter, white wine with salt and pepper. Pour melted butter and wine into a pan. Add mushrooms to pan with the melted butter and wine mixture then cook in preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.

