Taco Bell ditching drive-thrus, opening “cantina style” restaurants with booze

Taco Bell is preparing to open hundreds of “cantina style” restaurants across the country with some radical changes, according to a new report.

According to Food & Wine, the Mexican fast food chain has plans in motion to open more than 300 locations with alcoholic drinks — and without drive-thrus — by 2022.

The experiment is reportedly coming to big cities like Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and New York to start. The layout for the locations seem to resemble Chipotle more than a traditional Taco Bell, with an “urban in-line” and “cantina” style designed with artwork, open kitchens, and digital menu boards.

As for the alcohol, these new locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and slushies with tequila, rum or vodka. Other Mexican chains, such as Moe’s and Chipotle, have embraced the concept of serving alcohol in its stores as well.

As for the current form of Taco Bell restaurants, rest assured, they aren’t going anywhere. Drive-thru locations in the traditional layout will remain for years to come, even as this experimental style is tested in big cities.