Suspects Wanted in Possible Home Invasion

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – -The George County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects in a possible home invasion that occurred Tuesday morning.

The George County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:50 this morning regarding a possible home invasion.

Two white males in their mid-20’s allegedly entered a home in the Howell Community on Walt Tanner Road and held the homeowner against her will. Suspects fled in a small white four-door car.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website http://www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.