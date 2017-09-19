Superintendent Addresses “Panic in Hispanic” Sign

Bay Minette, AL (WKRG) – Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler is responding to a sign that caused controversy last week.

A student held up a homemade posterboard sign that said, “Put the panic back in Hispanic” during last week’s pep rally at Robertsdale High School. Robertsdale was hosting the Spanish Fort Toros football team. A photo of the sign quickly went viral on social media over the weekend.

In an email sent to parents, the media and all Baldwin County school employees, Superintendent Eddie Tyler addressed the incident. The letter was sent in both English and Spanish. You can read the entire letter below.

You may or may not be aware of a recent story from Baldwin County where a group of students crafted a school spirit sign for a football game which read “Put the panic back in Hispanic.” The Robertsdale Bears were playing the Spanish Fort Toros.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t end there. In very close proximity to the sign there was also a Trump campaign sign. The picture of these two signs together has created a firestorm of controversy. In light of DACA and the immigration debates underway in this country I can understand why. I am not going to debate but I do want to speak to the community about who we are and what we stand for.

The Baldwin County Public School System has one of the highest Hispanic enrollments of any school system in Alabama. Robertsdale is among the highest in our county because of the many migrant workers who enter our country to work for local farmers in our fields. Our ESL (English as a second language program) has been recognized by the state department of education for its excellence.

Not only do we work hard to provide for these members of our community, but they are hugged on and loved every day not just by their teachers but by their friends where they go to school.

Last week Baldwin County opened our storm shelters where we welcomed more than 400 evacuees from Florida. These people came from all walks of life, many of whom were Hispanic and nearly all without much financial support.

Our parents and kids donated and volunteered to help these families who were misplaced during their time here to the point that officials asked us to call off and redirect that call for help, because what being delivered was too much to process. “Our love for others was overwhelming” they said.

Unfortunate things happen. Sometimes young kids, young adults, say things they shouldn’t say or in a way that can become controversial. Sometimes we don’t see a context that someone else might see. I also know that you can’t judge, or should not judge, a community by one picture, regardless of what the sign says.

Since this past Friday night, and continuing throughout the day today, I have received an overwhelming number of emails. I have been trying to respond to as many as I can but with the start of the day that has become impossible.

Many have been calling for expulsion, lengthy suspension, banishment from all school related activities and to my disappointment several were very “hateful” in nature. How ironic. There was one from a young lady out of state that simply said, “Mr. Tyler, I believe that you have a teachable moment here.”

I can’t go back and undo the pep rally, I can only go forward with the message to our students, faculties and employees that we are all affected by the actions of those around us when those actions inflict pain, and we must be accountable for our actions.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#COMMUNITYSTRONG!

#BALDWINPROUD!

Usted quizá esté enterado de las noticias recientes sobre un grupo de alumnos del Condado de Baldwin los cuales elaboraron una pancarta (cartelón, letrero) para el juego de football americano la cual decía “Put the panic back in Hispanic.” Los Osos de Robertsdale iban a jugar contra los Toros de Spanish Fort.

Desafortunadamente no termina ahí. Muy cerca de esa pancarta (cartelón, letrero) había otro póster del Presidente Trump. Ambos letreros has creado una controversia enorme. A la luz de DACA y los debates de inmigración en curso en este país puedo entender el por qué.

No voy a debatir el tema, pero sí quiero decirle a la comunidad quiénes somos y qué representamos.

Las Escuelas del Condado de Baldwin tienen uno de los más altos números de alumnos Hispanos inscritos en el sistema escolar en Alabama. Robertsdale es uno de los más altos en nuestro condado debido a los muchos trabajadores migrantes que entran en nuestro país para trabajar para los agricultores locales en nuestros campos. Nuestro programa ESL (Inglés como segundo idioma) ha sido reconocido por el departamento de educación del estado por su excelencia.

No sólo trabajamos duro para proveer a estos miembros de nuestra comunidad; ellos también reciben abrazos y muestras de cariño no solamente por sus maestros sino por sus amigos de la escuela.

La semana pasada el Condado de Baldwin abrió sus albergues dándole la bienvenida a más de 400 evacuados de Florida. Estas personas provenían de todos sectores sociales, muchos de los cuales eran hispanos y casi todos sin mucho apoyo económico. Nuestros padres y niños donaron y se ofrecieron voluntariamente para ayudar a estas familias que estaban fuera de lugar durante ese tiempo aquí hasta el punto que los funcionarios nos pidieron de cancelar y redirigir esa ayuda, porque lo que se entregaba fue demasiado para procesar . “Nuestro amor por los demás fue contundente” decían.

Desafortunadamente pasan cosas. Algunas veces los niños y jóvenes dicen cosas que no deban decir o de manera que pueda ser controversial. A veces no vemos el contexto que alguien pueda ver. También sé que no se puede o debe juzgar a una comunidad por una imagen, independientemente de lo que el letrero diga.

Desde el viernes pasado hasta hoy he recibido una cantidad de correos electrónicos impresionante. Estoy tratando de responder a todos los que pueda; sin embargo me es imposible. Muchos han estado pidiendo la expulsión, suspensión prolongada, el destierro de todas las actividades relacionadas con la escuela y para mi decepción varios fueron “detestables” en naturaleza. Que irónico! Hubo un correo electrónico de una joven, de las afuera del estado, el cual simplemente decía, “Sr. Tyler, yo creo que este es un momento para educar a la comunidad”.

Yo no puedo regresar al Pep-Rally del viernes, solamente puedo avanzar y dejarles saber los mensajes de nuestros estudiantes, maestros y trabajadores escolares los cuales han sido afectados por actos de ciertas personas a nuestro alrededor, cuando estas acciones causan dolor, tenemos que pagar las consecuencias.

Eddie Tyler

Superintendente

#FUERZA DE LA COMUNIDAD!

#ORGULLO DE BALDWIN!