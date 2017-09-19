Kamden Johnson’s nursery cited with 23 violations two days after his death

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained a state inspection report conducted at Community Nursery and Preschool two days after the death of a 5-year-old boy allegedly occurred while in their care.

The child care evaluation by the Alabama Department of Human Resources cited 23 violations at the Community Nursery and Preschool location on Hillcrest Road on August 23, 2017. The date falls two days after the death of Kamden Johnson, who died in the back of a day care van police say was driven by Community employee Valerie Patterson.

FULL REPORT: Alabama DHR Inspection of Community Nursery and Preschool (Hillcrest Road, Mobile)

The day care was found to be non-compliant with 23 of the 120 applicable requirements in Alabama’s health and safety standards set by the Department of Human Resources. The categories of failure include facilities (5), child care program (3), transportation (8), and administration (7).

Most noteworthy are the eight transportation violations, considering Johnson is believed to have died after being left in one of Community’s day care vans. The transportation violations include failure to pickup child at designated location and delivering child to designated person, not enough working seatbelts, booster seats for children under six-years-old, and safety checks of the vehicles.

In the administrative section of the report, the nursery was found to be non-compliant with “any arrest of staff, employee, or volunteer.” As News 5 investigated in August, Valerie Patterson had been arrested twelve times prior to Johnson’s death.

News 5’s Jessica Taloney showed up to Community Nursery and Preschool moments after learning what happened to Johnson. Multiple parents were picking up their children, with at least one saying they were un-enrolling their child from the daycare.