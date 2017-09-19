Searching For Cow, Farmer Finds Human Remains

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi farmer was out looking for a lost cow when he found a burned vehicle holding human remains.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the sport utility vehicle was “way off the road” on some farmland last week.

The identification number showed the SUV belonged to a man who was out on federal probation when he was reported missing in August from north Mississippi’s DeSoto County, which is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) from Lee County.

It was not immediately clear whether the remains were those of the SUV owner.

The remains were sent to the state Crime Lab to confirm the person’s identity, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death.