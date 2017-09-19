Saints Trade Former First-Round Draft Pick Stephone Anthony

METARIE, LA (WKRG) -The New Orleans Saints traded former first-round draft pick Linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins Tuesday. The Saints made the announcement via Twitter. In exchange for Anthony, the Dolphins will send a 2018 5th round pick to New Orleans.

The Saints used a first-round draft pick on Anthony in 2015 from Clemson University as he led the defense in tackles with 112 on 990 total defensive snaps during his rookie season.

A year after leading the team in tackles, Anthony appeared in just 10 games with three starts and totaled 16 tackles on 133 defensive snaps.

The Saints placed Anthony on injured reserve with two games left during the 2016 regular season.

Anthony and the Miami Dolphins will see the Saints again on October 1st when will they face off in London, England.