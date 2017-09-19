President Trump to Join Luther Strange for Rally in Huntsville

President Donald Trump and Luther Strange invite the public to join them for a Make America Great Again Rally in Huntsville Friday, September 22nd. The event is free.

President Trump will deliver remarks on his support for Luther Strange on Sept. 26th.

Doors open at 4pm and the event begins at 7pm. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Each guest is required to RSVP to all Luther Strange for Senate events, including all adults over age 12. Each attendee must complete a registration separately.

Actual event start times are subject to change due to scheduling logistics.

To register and for more information, follow this link : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strange-for-senate-campaign-alabama-rally-with-president-donald-j-trump-tickets-38009901639