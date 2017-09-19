Possible Prank Call Leads to School Lockdown in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Burns Middle School off Girby Road was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon because of a phone call a student made to 911.

Dispatchers received a call and overheard a student threatening another student, which prompted Mobile Police to respond to the school.

It’s possible the phone call was either a prank call or a misdial, according to Rena Phillips, spokeswoman for Mobile County Public Schools.

It’s believed the call came from a student on a school bus.

Both Phillips and police say no students were ever in danger, and the lockdown has since been lifted.