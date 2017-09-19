Palin’s Alabama Visit Set

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Former Alaska Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate Sarah Palin will make a stop in Alabama this week. Palin is campaigning to support Judge Roy Moore in his run for U.S. Senate.

The campaign stop is part of the Great America Alliance bus tour. Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former strategist to President Donald Trump, will be on the tour stop in Montgomery this Thursday evening at 5:30pm at the Train Depot at 300 Water Street. The debate between Moore and Senator Luther Strange will be broadcast to the crowd. About a half hour after the debate ends, Palin, Gorka and Matt Murphy, a popular conservative radio show host, will address the crowd.

The GOP runoff election between Moore and Strange is Tuesday, September 26. The winner of that race will face Democratic candidate Doug Jones on Tuesday, December 12.