News 5 Investigation Reveals Coyotes on the Prowl in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two months after News 5 exposed a growing coyote problem in Mobile, the city has put out a public safety warning. News 5 captured exclusive video of coyotes roaming, feet from people’s homes in the Springhill area of Mobile. The problem was brought to our attention by residents in the Llanfair subdivision. Over 30 cats and dogs have gone missing this summer.

Homeowner, Katie McCarter, had three cats disappear. One of them was snatched from her backyard. A coyote climbed her fence, grabbed the cat, and jumped back over. “I found this pile of fur, and scratch marks going up the fence. This is the fur of my Persian cat, Pearl,” McCarter told News 5 last month. Because of what happened, News 5 mounted a game camera on the other side of the fence, and night after night, we captured footage of coyotes trotting up and down, looking for food. She was shocked to see footage of the animals so close to her yard, where her children played. “As I continue to watch the videos and see them pacing up and down, it terrifies me. My children are not allowed in my backyard anymore.”

Sally Partridge lives a few miles away on Bristol Court. She had two small dogs killed by a coyote. “I heard the most horrible sound. It was the coyote picking her up and carrying her off. It was this death sound.” She says it’s normal to hear coyotes barking and howling on a nightly basis. She is afraid that the animals have gotten too bold. ” I am so worried they are going to get a child one day. We have seen them at 7:30 in the morning walking down the street. My neighbors have.”

According to Public Safety Director, James Barber, the urban coyotes have lost their fear of humans. He issued a public safety alert today. You can read the whole alert here. Barber says, “We have got to capture these animals before there is any more harm done or before the possibility of a human attack, and so we have engaged a private trapper. He says the trapper will put out traps starting in the next couple of days. He is urging pet owners to keep their pets inside at night and bring in pet food bowls.

