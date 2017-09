(CNN) – There’s a new fashion trend causing a double take.

Double jeans! These pants are the creation of London fashion house brand Natasha Zinko.

As you can see, it’s denim on denim…layered waistbands.

These new jeans are not cheap. The price of the pants is set at $695.

Despite the cost, these double jeans are flying off the shelves.

Shopbop.com reports their entire shipment is sold out.