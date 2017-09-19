Navy chief: budget cuts strain force amid ship crashes

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards the Changi Naval Base, Singapore, following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. Funeral services have been held for a New Jersey man who was among the 10 U.S. sailors killed last month when a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore. Dozens of mourners gathered Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Cherry Hill to mourn 22-year-old electronics technician 3rd Class Kenneth Smith. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Navy’s top officer says that although commanders are ultimately responsible for problems leading to two recent fatal ship collisions – the spike in naval operations combined with budget shortfalls and uncertainty strained his force and made it difficult to do needed training and maintenance.

Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Navy has taken a series of steps to review safety standards, ship certifications and readiness of the force. The increased scrutiny includes ensuring that sailors are well qualified to stand watch and that commanders address “fatigue concerns” and make sure their forces get enough sleep.

Seventeen sailors were killed in two separate ship collisions in the Pacific in recent months, leading to the firing of six senior Navy officers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s