Middle School in the Works for Orange Beach

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG) – Plans are moving ahead for a new middle school in Orange Beach. Tonight, the city council says it is waiting for the okay from the Baldwin County Board of Education. The new school would be built at the old waste water treatment plant on Canal Road.

City officials say they are ready to break ground now. Construction of the new middle school would cost about $15 million dollars. The new school would be called Orange Beach Middle and would serve seventh and eighth grades. The bidding process could begin in February and construction would likely begin in March. Officials say they hope the school would be ready for students in August 2019.

The Baldwin County Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposal for the new school this Thursday.