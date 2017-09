MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue reported at 9:19 a.m. there is a person stuck in a manhole.

They tweeted the incident is taking place at Willow Pointe Ct.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News 5 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

