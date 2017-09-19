Lodging Tax Increase Approved in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG) – Starting next summer, you could pay more for a vacation in Orange Beach.

The city council approved a 2% lodging tax increase at its meeting tonight. The increase will go into effect on May 1. The lodging tax will go up from 11% to 13%.

City officials say the increase will generate between $4 and $6 million dollars a year. That money will go towards improving traffic and infrastructure.

Gulf Shores plans to mirror the Orange Beach increase. They will vote on the proposal Monday night.

