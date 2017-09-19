LIVE Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

6:55 a.m. – Updating your Tuesday morning commute traffic volume has really picked up throughout the city but we’re still down to just one accident according to Mobile Police. It’s a fender bender Cottage Hill and McFarland Drive. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now. We have seen some delays though Northbound I-65 from Saint Stephen’s Road up towards 165 and up towards the Chickasaw area so continue to expect some delays there. Looking good southbound. No problems I-10 to I-65 and Florida Highway Patrol still telling us no accidents they’re working on the Panhandle.

6:35 a.m. – Looking at your Tuesday morning commute, we continue to look at on the Bayway and Causeway as traffic volume begins to build in the westbound Lanes coming from Baldwin County towards Mobile. We’re still looking good through the tunnels as well. Mobile police on the scene of a fender bender Cottage Hill at McFarland Drive, watch for a little delay there. We’ve also seen some construction slow down traffic there on I-65 Northbound there just north of 165 still a little delay in that area, looking good in the southbound lanes though. No trouble spots along the Panhandle according to Pensacola Police.

6:10 a.m. – Good morning it’s been a pretty smooth Tuesday morning commute on the Bayway and Causeway and thankfully that continues. No problems through either of the tunnels. We’re seeing a little delay there I-65 Northbound from 165 up towards the Chickasaw area so expect a little bit of a delay there. Southbound though looks good. No problems right now according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol and along the Panhandle as well.

5:30 a.m. – It’s a pretty good start for your early Tuesday morning commute. We’re moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway; both directions flowing along freely. No problem through the Bankhead or George Wallace Tunnel. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. We’re looking good through Mobile. A little bit of fog there closer to the coast in South Baldwin County but you should still be able to move around without too much of an issue. Along the Florida Panhandle we’re accident-free according to Florida Highway Patrol as well.

5:06 a.m. – Good morning. Well if your schedule takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes; we are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any problems or delays. Looking good I-10 to I-65 as well. Through downtown Mobile we’re accident-free according to Mobile Police. Alabama Highway Patrol not on the scene of any trouble spots. We’re running smoothly along the panhandle of Florida as well so a good start to your Tuesday.