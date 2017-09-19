Irma Devastating for Florida Agriculture

Associated Press Published:
Florida Oranges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s agriculture commissioner says the path of Hurricane Irma “could not have been more lethal” to farmers.

Commissioner Adam Putnam, along with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, flew over hundreds of miles of Florida farmland Monday to view the damage.

Putnam said the citrus crop in southwest Florida is particularly devastating. The scope of the damage is more evident this week because the dropped fruit is starting to turn from green to orange, leaving piles of ruined juice oranges in the groves.

Florida is the nation’s largest juice producer.

He added that some groves are still underwater, which will likely kill the trees.

Florida’s citrus industry was already battling a deadly disease when Irma hit.

