Florida Tolls Return Thursday Morning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WKRG) — Tolls will be reinstated on Thursday, September 21st at 12:01 a.m.

The tolls will be reinstated on the Florida’s Turnpike system, all Florida Department of Transportation roads and bridges, and all regional toll facilities throughout the state.

Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike toll will remain suspended south of the interchange with S.R. 874 to assist Monroe County with recovery efforts.

Tolls were suspended on Tuesday, September 5th to help Hurricane Irma evacuees.