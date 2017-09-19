Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Deliver Baby

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out Tuesday that one of their own helped to deliver a baby, saying “It’s a Girl.

Sergeant Tyree was flagged down on Michigan Ave. Sunday at 1:30 am by a driver. He found that the driver’s wife was having contractions minutes apart.

The Sergeant requested for help, so Deputy Gallion arrived to assist the family while Sgt. Tyree waited for EMS to arrive.

But the baby did not want to wait, and Deputy Gallion helped deliver the baby girl.

The mom and the healthy baby were transported to the hospital.