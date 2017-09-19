Dominica Prime Minister Rescued as Maria Hits the Island, Posts on Social Media

(Courtesy: Roosevelt Skerrit's Facebook page)

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) – A dramatic series of social media posts at the height of Hurricane Maria have put the spotlight on the prime minister of the small Caribbean island of Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s online messages Monday were the most detailed, and colorful, descriptions of an island just as communications with the outside world were abruptly cut by the storm.

“Rough! Rough! Rough!” the 45-year-old leader wrote at one point. He has since been rescued.

Skerrit’s posts drew widespread attention on the tiny island as it was ravaged by the second cyclone to clobber it in the last three years.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi, the prime minister also used social media to give updates and try to raise aid when Tropical Storm Erick devastated the island in 2015.

 

 

 

 

