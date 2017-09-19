Couple In Foley Safe After Surviving Irma in US Virgin Islands

Foley, AL (WKRG)

A couple just got into Foley after spending more than a week in the US Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma. They escaped just in time to avoid Hurricane Maria. When you live through one big storm it’s hard to watch another go by. Allen Larkin and his girlfriend Meghan Evans rode out Hurricane Irma in a resort in St. Thomas. They also spent more than a week on the island afterward. Larkin says they decided to gather up as many friends as they could in their resort so they could get through Irma safely. 10 people in total were sheltered together during the storm. They’re happy to be back stateside but they’re also concerned about the friends they left behind. They also want to remind people not to forget about the US Virgin Island as Maria rolls through.

“If I were in the same boat they would do the same for me in the Virgin Islands we’re a huge family everybody looks after everybody. I hope this brings more communities stateside to really get involved in the Virgin Islands, remember these are your family members, your friends from back in the states,” said Larkin. They say there are a lot of charitable organizations working on relief efforts right now. For more information on that, you can check out this link.