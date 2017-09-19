City of Mobile to Upgrade Airport Boulevard Traffic Signal System

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – On Tuesday the Mobile City Council will vote on a $421,748 contract to upgrade the Airport Boulevard traffic signal system. The City of Mobile is planning to install new fiber infrastructure for traffic signal communications on intersections along Airport Boulevard between Sage Avenue and Pinebrook Shopping Center. The goal is to reduce overall travel time for drivers.

The controllers that service the Airport corridor are almost 20 years old. Not only is the City updating its controllers, it is reconnecting all of the intersections that currently only have a partial connection. Additionally, intersections that are experiencing failed connections will receive new ones.

“We hope these upgrades will drastically improve everyone’s experience on one of Mobile’s busiest thoroughfares. Overall, these changes will significantly reduce drivers’ time on the road,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Once the contract is approved, work will begin immediately.