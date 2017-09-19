Church Burglary Suspect Wanted by Police in Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) – The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for a burglary at a church over the summer.

31-year-old Milton Lamar Farris is wanted for a burglary at the Church of God of Prophecy on 4th Avenue in Chickasaw. The burglary occurred on Wednesday, June 7.

According to Chickasaw Police, the suspect forced the back door of the church open, damaging the door and door frame. Multiple items were stolen from the church including a Troy-Bilt Lawn Mower, a live mixer, a bass guitar and several other items.

After police began their investigation, they located several of the stolen items at local pawn shops in Saraland and Mobile. After locating the items, officers were able to obtain an identity of a suspect who sold the items, and they took him into custody Tuesday night.

The suspect taken into custody was not Farris, and Chickasaw Police are not identifying the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

However, the search continues for Farris, who police say frequents the areas in Chickasaw and Prichard. If you have any information, please call 251-452-0571 and you can remain anonymous.