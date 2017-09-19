BREAKING: School Bus Accident on Highway 188 in Grand Bay

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

UPDATE Sept. 19th 8:06 a.m.

No students were injured in the accident.

GRAND BAY, Alabama (WKRG) –  News 5’s traffic reporter, Kenny Fowler, says there is an accident involving a school bus on Highway 188 in McGehee Road.

Fowler says it looks like there are three cars involved. Grand Bay Fire tweeted there are multiple injures and one lane of 188 is shut down.

A caller tells News 5 the accident is in front of Small Wonders Learning Center.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more details on air and online.

