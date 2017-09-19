BREAKING: School Bus Accident on Highway 188 in Grand Bay

UPDATE Sept. 19th 8:06 a.m.

No students were injured in the accident.

GRAND BAY, Alabama (WKRG) – News 5’s traffic reporter, Kenny Fowler, says there is an accident involving a school bus on Highway 188 in McGehee Road.

Fowler says it looks like there are three cars involved. Grand Bay Fire tweeted there are multiple injures and one lane of 188 is shut down.

Traffic Accident involving a School bus, Hwy 188 and Mcgehee Rd. Multiple Injuries, 1 lane of 188 is shut down at this time. — Grand Bay Fire (@GrandBayFire) September 19, 2017

A caller tells News 5 the accident is in front of Small Wonders Learning Center.

