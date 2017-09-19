BREAKING: Death Investigation Underway at Auto Salvage Business in Bay Minette

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are working a death investigation in Bay Minette.

The incident was called in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the F&S Auto Parts on Highway 31.

Officials say that the death was an accident, calling it “a workplace accident.”

A man was working on a car when it slipped off of a makeshift car jack when he was struck in the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

News 5 has a crew on scene gathering more details.

 

 

