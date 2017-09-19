Baldwin County Fair Starts Today

Robertsdale, AL (WKRG)

Whether you’re in it for the rides, the food or the farming there’s plenty to do at the Baldwin County Fair. The Fair officially opens to the public today. It begins this morning at nine with the FFA Agricultural Education Day Workshops. The rides open at 5 pm this afternoon. For more information about prices and events, click here.

Robertsdale police are reminding people to keep their stuff and families safe while they enjoy the rides and food. The fair usually has cars lining Silverhill Avenue for blocks. That means some cars are a tempting target for thieves.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Robertsdale Police remind Yeti cooler owners to keep their precious cargo locked up even if it is in their words “chained up and locked up” in the bed of the pickup. Also, they recommend taking a head to toe picture of your kids on your phone before going to the fair. That way if you get separated police know what they are wearing and what they look like.