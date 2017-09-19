Amazon Mistakenly Sends Baby Registry Emails

(CNN) — A glitch by retail giant Amazon left customers very confused on Tuesday.

Amazon sent out emails telling a large number of customers that someone had bought an item off their baby registry. Many of the recipients did not have a baby registry.

The email read “A gift is on the way”, it was impersonally addressed to “Amazon customer.”

The message included a link, which for some redirected them to a page to set up a registry, others were taken to a broken link.

While the email looked like a phishing email, it was in fact from Amazon and none of the links have been found to be suspicious.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment, but when one recipient called customer service, the company acknowledge that the emails went out and described it as a “technical issue.”