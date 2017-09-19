8-Year-Old Football Players Kneel During National Anthem, Causing Controversy

Belleville, Ill. (KTVI) — According to a story by KTVI, each player on the 8 and under Cahokia Quarterback Club football team took a knee during the national anthem before a game on Sunday.

In an interview with the coach, Orlando Gooden said that one of the kids asked him if he saw people protesting and rioting in St. Louis. He said yes and asked the kid “Do you know why they’re doing it?”

Coach Gooden said the player responded, “Because black people are getting killed and nobody’s going to jail.”

He decided to take the moment as a teaching lesson and explaining to them about that and other situations that have happened in the country.

He then explained why the former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, started kneeling during the national anthem.

That’s when one of the kids asked if they could kneel too. ‘As long as we know why we’re doing it, I don’t have a problem with any of it,” Goodman said.

All of the parents on the team supported the coach’s decision.

“As long as I have support of my parents and team, I’m perfectly fine, and I’m covered under the First Amendment to peacefully protest and assemble,” Gooden said.

Several people on social media were outraged by decision commenting on KTVI’s Facebook post:

“Brainwashing little kids…I would tear my kid up if he didn’t stand for the National Anthem. And if he had that coach he would be out of football and into hockey.”

“This coach does NOT have the right to teach other peoples’ children his own beliefs and then encourage them to follow, or encourage by allowing. Eight year olds don’t need to learn this. Hopefully someone will teach them more respect than the coach did! Just wrong!”

