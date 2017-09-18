Washington High School Shooting Court Documents Released

Related Coverage Shooting at Washington State High School, Gunman is a Fellow Classmate

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — Police who searched the home of a 15-year-old boy arrested in last week’s shooting of four students at a rural Washington state high school found guns, ammunition and what was described as a “practice Molotov cocktail.”

Court documents said officers also found a notebook that had a “manifesto” but no details were provided. Another notebook had a list of chemicals.

The court documents were made public Friday but did not start circulating in the media until Monday.

Officers also found a school yearbook with some faces marked with the letter X. The documents said “XKill” without providing additional details.

Last Wednesday’s shootings left one student dead and three wounded at the Freeman High School in the town of Rockford in eastern Washington state.

Suspect Caleb Sharpe is in custody pending a Sept. 26 court appearance. He was a sophomore at the school.