Video Goes Viral Showing Teens Attacking a Homeless Man

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KBAK) — Police have tracked down one person seen in a series of videos showing beatings in Bakersfield, California. The videos show a group of teenagers attacking people, including a homeless man. Warning, the video could be disturbing to some viewers.

The three videos sparked outrage when they were shared on social media.

The first video shows what appears to be an attack on a homeless man, while a friend in the video encourages the assailant.

In another set of videos, it shows what appears to be the same young man, now involved in a group hitting and kicking another young man. The boy gets knocked to the ground and doesn’t fight back.

At least one of the teens in the video has been identified by sources as a Centennial High School student.

When KBAK reached out to the school district, they replied with “Centennial High School administration and the Bakersfield Police Department were made aware of the videos last night. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.”

BPD said they made contact with one of the juveniles in the video, but no arrest has been made.