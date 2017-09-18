US student in acid attack in France asks prayers for suspect

PARIS (AP) – An American college student who was one of four women attacked with acid at a Marseille train station says on Facebook that she’s planning to continue her “incredible opportunity” to study in France.

Michelle Krug asked for prayers for the alleged assailant, a 41-year-old woman described by police as “disturbed.”

The four women are part of the study abroad program of Boston College, a private Jesuit school.

Two women who posted late Sunday on Facebook asked for prayers for the assailant. Krug said she was one of two who got hit in the eye with “a weak solution of hydrochloric acid,” but added that “mental illness is not a choice and should not be villainized.”

Boston College quoted police as saying the attack wasn’t thought to be terror-related.

