Two in Custody After Two Hour Car Chase on Los Angeles Freeways

WKRG Staff Published:

San Gabriel Valley, Calif. (KTLA) — According to KTLA, two people were taken into custody after officials chased a vehicle suspected of towing a stolen trailer for two hours across several freeways in the San Gabriel Valley and on surface streets in downtown L.A., on Monday.

According to the local sheriff’s department, the pursuit began around 12:30 p.m. local time, ending with the driver surrendering.

The driver exited the vehicle first and was taken into custody, along with the passenger. Both appeared to be men.

For the whole story, read here: http://ktla.com/2017/09/18/authorities-pursue-vehicle-suspected-of-towing-stolen-trailer-through-san-gabriel-valley/

