Take 5: Layered Black Bean Dip

LAYERED BLACK BEAN DIP

15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

3 TBSP lemon juice

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped water chestnuts

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/4 tsp. salt

3/4 cup fat-free sour cream

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 medium tomato, chopped

1/2 cup finely diced cucumber

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

In a large bowl, combine beans, lemon juice, cumin, and chili powder; mash coarsely. Stir in bell pepper, water chestnuts, onions, and salt. Spread in a shallow serving dish. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Before serving, spread with sour cream. Top with layers of cheese, tomato, cucumber and cilantro. Serve with chips of choice. Serves about eight.

