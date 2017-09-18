Sean White Dismissed from Auburn Football Team After Arrest

By Published:
Auburn quarterback Sean White walks on the sideline with his arm in a cast and sling in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn says backup QB Sean White has been removed from their team.

“Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn. He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best,” Malzahn said.

White was arrested on a charge of public intoxication over the weekend.

Jail records show that the 21-year-old White was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $500 bond.

White had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers beat FCS Mercer 24-10 on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s