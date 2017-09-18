Scooter Accident in Destin Leaves Louisiana Man Dead

Destin, FL (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident according to a post on their Facebook page:

A 30 year old man died today (Sunday) after being ejected from his scooter on Scenic Highway 98 in Destin.

The individual’s specific address is not yet available but his next-of-kin was located in Shreveport Louisiana.

The driver reportedly hit an embankment and struck a yellow concrete pole while heading down the roadway around 12:19 p.m. today.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Several people stopped to try to assist him, but he later passed away at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.