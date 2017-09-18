Robertsdale Teen Getting “Death Threats” After Viral Post

By Published:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The student at the center of a viral post on social media has been getting death threats, according to her attorney.

The teen admitted making the poster that said “Put the Panic back in Hispanic” but says there was never a racist intent. The Robertsdale Bears football team faced the Spanish Fort Toros Friday night, the poster was a play on words in reference to Spanish Fort.

Monday was a fact-finding day for Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler who described the language on the poster as “unacceptable” in a statement issued over the weekend. The family attorney for the 16-year-old junior says they also met with administrators and said the whole situation has been blown out of proportion by people acting on impulse on social media.

Students who spoke to News 5 after classes ended Monday say school administrators did not address the student body about the issue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s