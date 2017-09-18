Robertsdale Teen Getting “Death Threats” After Viral Post

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The student at the center of a viral post on social media has been getting death threats, according to her attorney.

The teen admitted making the poster that said “Put the Panic back in Hispanic” but says there was never a racist intent. The Robertsdale Bears football team faced the Spanish Fort Toros Friday night, the poster was a play on words in reference to Spanish Fort.

Monday was a fact-finding day for Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler who described the language on the poster as “unacceptable” in a statement issued over the weekend. The family attorney for the 16-year-old junior says they also met with administrators and said the whole situation has been blown out of proportion by people acting on impulse on social media.

Students who spoke to News 5 after classes ended Monday say school administrators did not address the student body about the issue.