One Year Old Killed in Crash

By Published:

A one-year-old was killed, and an adult and three children were sent to the hospital after a crash involving an 18 wheeler in Okaloosa County, Florida.

It happened about 1:30 Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate 10, near Crestview.  State troopers say a semi-truck slammed into the back of a car carrying a family of seven, causing the car to catch fire.

Good samaritans helped the family get out the car.  Along with the one-year-old who was killed, a 27-year-old woman and three other children were seriously injured.

 

 

