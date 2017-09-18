One Year Old Killed in Crash

A one-year-old was killed, and an adult and three children were sent to the hospital after a crash involving an 18 wheeler in Okaloosa County, Florida.

It happened about 1:30 Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate 10, near Crestview. State troopers say a semi-truck slammed into the back of a car carrying a family of seven, causing the car to catch fire.

Good samaritans helped the family get out the car. Along with the one-year-old who was killed, a 27-year-old woman and three other children were seriously injured.