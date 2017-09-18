New Details On Deadly Wreck that Closed I-65

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —  New details are available on the deadly wreck that closed Interstate 65 nearly three weeks ago.

According to the accident report obtained by News 5, Arturo Hurtado, 55, of Pascagoula, MS, lost control of his 2002 Toyota Sequoia while entering I-65 from Airport Blvd.  Hurtado crossed one lane of traffic before impacting the front of the semi driven by Aaron Parker, which was in the center lane. The impact, and Parkers attempt to avoid the collision, caused Parker to lose control and strike the center median and the overhead sign post. The impact caused the sign to collapse and hit not only the truck but also a 2017 Nisan Frontier driven by Deangelo Sashington of Atlanta, Georgia.

Diagram showing sequence of events during accident.

According to the report, the sign ripped open the roof of the truck when it collapsed.  Aaron Parker, who was wearing his seatbelt according to the report, was ejected through the roof and was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

To read the full report visit here: I 65 Truck Wreck Accident Report

