Neighbors Call for Shotgun Willie’s to be Shut Down

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — After shots were fired outside of Shotgun Willie’s early Monday morning, employees at the business next door are calling for the bar to be closed down.

“They’re a nuisance to us as a company and everything we do,” said Matthew McGilberry, an employee at Rowe Plumbing.

Rowe Plumbing employees say the violence is nothing new. They say Shotgun Willie’s patrons have shot at their building before. The bullet holes are still visible.

“Every morning it’s paraphernalia. It’s drug related stuff in the parking lot. It’s trash. It’s people passed out in their cars. It’s fighting, it’s arguing nonstop every day,” said McGilberry.

Police were called to the bar around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning after getting a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed. The incident appeared to stem from a domestic situation.

This is the second shooting there in just three months. In June a security guard at the bar was shot and killed.

News 5 spoke to the owner of Shotgun Willie’s by phone. We are still waiting for an official statement.

News 5 has also put a request in with Mobile Police to find out out many times police have responded to the bar.