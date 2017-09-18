Mississippi man killed in hit-and-run in Alabama

EPES, Ala. (AP) – A Mississippi man has died in a hit-and-run accident in Alabama.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Eric James Herlong of Meridian, Mississippi, was struck by an unknown vehicle at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says he was declared dead at the scene.

Troopers are seeking information about the car, which fled the scene of the crash in Sumter County.

No further details are available.

