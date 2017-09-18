Luther Strange Receives Endorsement from Fellow Senator Ahead of Election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Luther Strange picked up a big endorsement ahead of next week’s Republican runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama. Sen. Richard Shelby announced over the weekend that Strange has his support and his vote.

Shelby and Strange have served in the U.S. Senate together for the last several months after Strange was appointed to the position by former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley. Strange replaced Jeff Sessions, who became the U.S. Attorney General.

Next Tuesday, Republican voters will decide between Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore to be their representative in the general election on Dec. 12, when the winner will take on Democrat Doug Jones of Birmingham.

“Luther Strange has consistently stood up for Alabama’s values,” said Senator Richard Shelby in a press release. “He not only understands the complex issues facing our nation, but he is also poised to help continue Alabama’s growth and economic development. Luther Strange is the man for the job.”

The endorsement of Strange was not the only political win for Strange over the weekend. President Donald Trump announced he will campaign for Strange on Saturday in Huntsville.

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

The two candidates also agreed to debate one another after weeks of back-and-forth arguments. The debate will take place Thursday, Sept. 21, in Montgomery at 5:30 p.m.

Recent polls show a tight race between Moore and Strange, who advanced to the runoff after obtaining the most votes in the Republican primary in last month’s special election.