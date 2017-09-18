Local farmers open peanut-buying station in Alabama county

GENEVA, Ala. (AP) – A new peanut-buying station will provide farmers in an Alabama county with another option for selling their peanuts.

The Dothan Eagle reports the Farmer’s First Peanut Company, LLL opened Friday in Geneva County. The $2 million facility was built by a group of local farmers who wanted a locally controlled peanut-buying station.

The facility will sell to Georgia firm Birdsong Peanuts.

Board member Jason Vinson, a farmer, says the station can process 20,000 tons of peanuts at a time and includes the latest machinery. He says local farmers are still selling to big companies, but the station provides a locally owned option and functions as a community asset.

Geneva County ranked third in Alabama in peanut production per a 2010 report. Most of the county’s land is devoted to farming.