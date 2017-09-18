Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —

5:30 a.m. – Our early morning Bayway and Causeway commute continues to flow along nicely with no issues or delays either direction. Looking good through both tunnels. Mobile Police clearing an earlier accident on Hitt Road there in front of Covenant Christian School between Cody and Vickers Lane. Just a couple more minutes there. Moving along well though without any issues I-10 to I-65 and we’re looking good along the Panhandle and throughout Baldwin County. No issues there.

5:07 a.m. – Our first look at traffic here on this early Monday reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions flowing along freely. No problems through either of the tunnels as well. In Mobile, Mobile Police working one fender-bender there on Hitt Road in front of Covenant Christian School (that’s between Cody and Vickers Lane). Watch for a little delay there but just for a few more minutes. Beyond that no other issues. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and on the Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol reporting no issues there.