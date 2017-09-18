Healthcare Talk Dominates Mobile Town Hall

Healthcare was the main topic of conversation Monday night at a town hall meeting with Representative Bradley Byrne.

Close to 100 people showed up at Government Plaza to question the Congressman. Most people there said they opposed Republican plans to kill the Affordable Care Act.

Byrne says it’s doomed to fail.

He also took questions on immigration and the environment, but no one asked about what he was hoping to address, tax reform.

“I never know what people are going to bring up at my town hall meetings. I take whatever questions and comments people offer and you never know sometimes one topic or another dominates, but there is usually not a pattern across all the ones that I have done,” said Byrne.

Later this week Rep. Byrne will host additional town halls in Elberta and Silverhill:

What: Silverhill Town Hall Meeting When: September 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. CT Where: Silverhill Town Hall; 15965 East Silverhill Avenue; Silverhill, AL What: Elberta Town Hall Meeting When: September 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. CT Where: Elberta Town Hall; 13052 Main Street; Elberta, AL