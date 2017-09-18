Gulf Shores Begins Second Phase of Public Beach Improvements

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) — In a news release, the City of Gulf Shores has announced that it has begun construction on Phase 2 of its Gulf Place Revitalization Project which is a master planned transformation of the city’s main public beach area. The current phase of the project is slated for completion in the spring of 2018 and will encompass the public beach areas between West 1st Street and East 1st Street.

“Our public beach is one of the most important resources we have in our community,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “This project will connect our entire half-mile of public beachfront through safe pedestrian- and bike-friendly routes and will provide significantly enhanced opportunities for our residents and visitors to enjoy this area year-round.”

Improvements included within Phase 2 include:

20-foot wide beach boardwalk

Large open green space

Children’s playground

Seating and shade structures

Improved pedestrian access and safety

Improved traffic flow and drop-off locations

New public restroom facilities

Environmentally-friendly lighting

Attractive hardscaping and landscaping

The Phase 2 construction planning process has included extensive coordination with the Annual National Shrimp Festival, the Oyster Cook-off and Craft Beer Festival and other events to ensure their success. Periodic closures of public beach areas within the construction zone will occur as the project is completed. The public is requested to utilize the recently completed West Gulf Place beach access at West 2nd Street during these times.